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«Ενας παίκτης επιπέδου Πελέ ή Μαραντόνα» - Τι ήθελε να ακούσει ο Κριστιάνο από τον Ζεσούς για να τον συγχωρέσει

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Ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο δεν ήθελε απλώς εξηγήσεις από τον Ζόρζε Ζέσους, αλλά και μία ξεχωριστή αναγνώριση για τη θέση που θεωρεί ότι κατέχει στο ποδόσφαιρο.

Έξι ημέρες αφότου αποχώρησε από την εθνική ομάδα της Πορτογαλίας στα μισά μιας σειράς τεσσάρων αγώνων, ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο έκανε μια εκτενή περιγραφή των γεγονότων σε μια ανάρτηση στο Instagram. Αναφέρθηκε σε μια αθετημένη υπόσχεση του προπονητή Ζόρζε Ζεσούς, σε μια άσκοπη προθέρμανση κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα εναντίον της Νορβηγίας, η οποία, όπως ισχυρίστηκε, σηματοδότησε ένα σημείο καμπής, και σε μια συνέντευξη Τύπου που, όπως είπε, δεν τήρησε το πρωτόκολλο.

Πράγματι, ο «CR7» διευκρινίζει ότι μετά από όλο το δράμα του αγώνα στον πάγκο, ο προπονητής της Πορτογαλίας έπρεπε να καταστείλει την αντιπαράθεση ενώπιον του Τύπου επαναλαμβάνοντας τα σημεία συζήτησης που διαπραγματεύτηκε με τον Κριστιάνο. Ο 41χρονος επιθετικός δημοσίευσε τα σημειώματα που λέει ότι ενέκρινε μετά από μια κρίσιμη συνάντηση με τον Ζεσούς, τον αθλητικό διευθυντή της Αλ Νασρ, Σιμάο Κουτίνιο, και τον σύμβουλο του παίκτη, Τιάγκο Κραβέιρο.

Μεταξύ των οκτώ σημείων που είχε παραθέσει ο Ρονάλντο και τα οποία ήθελε να ακούσει, ξεχωρίζει πάνω απ’ όλα ένας εκτενής ύμνος προς το πρόσωπό του. Μερικά χαρακτηριστικά παραδείγματα:

«3. Δεν αμφισβήτησε ποτέ τις επιλογές μου. Ήταν υποδειγματικός, πιστός και επαγγελματίας».

«7. Θέλω τον Κριστιάνο στην εθνική ομάδα. Και μάλιστα δεν τον θέλω απλώς λίγο. Τον θέλω πραγματικά. Ευτυχώς, κι εκείνος πιστεύει σε μένα».

«8. Είναι ο παίκτης που υπογράφει τα περισσότερα αυτόγραφα, βγάζει τις περισσότερες selfies και δείχνει τη μεγαλύτερη αγάπη στους φιλάθλους».

Ωστόσο, εκείνο που προκαλεί τη μεγαλύτερη εντύπωση είναι το σημείο Νο6, στο οποίο ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο περίμενε από τον προπονητή του να χρησιμοποιήσει μια ιδιαίτερα κολακευτική σύγκριση:

«Έκανα λάθος ζητώντας από έναν παίκτη της κλάσης του Πελέ ή του Μαραντόνα να κάνει προθέρμανση χωρίς στη συνέχεια να τον περάσω στον αγωνιστικό χώρο. Αν έπρεπε να το ξανακάνω, δεν θα το επαναλάμβανα».

Όταν διαπίστωσε ότι οι συγκεκριμένες σημειώσεις δεν ενσωματώθηκαν στην τοποθέτηση του Ζόρζε Ζέσους ενώπιον του Τύπου, ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο, θεωρώντας ότι προδόθηκε ξανά η εμπιστοσύνη του, φέρεται να αποφάσισε να αποχωρήσει από την αποστολή.

Σχεδόν μία εβδομάδα μετά το συγκεκριμένο σίριαλ, ο CR7 δήλωσε ότι είναι έτοιμος να δεχθεί τις κυρώσεις, ενώ παράλληλα έκανε λόγο για υποσχέσεις που δεν τηρήθηκαν. Παράλληλα, όμως, απέκλεισε το ενδεχόμενο να αποσυρθεί από την εθνική ομάδα και εξέφρασε την επιθυμία να αγωνιστεί τουλάχιστον σε ένα τελευταίο παιχνίδι με τη φανέλα της Πορτογαλίας.

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