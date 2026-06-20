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ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Viral η απόλυτη τρέλα των Νορβηγών!

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ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Viral η απόλυτη τρέλα των Νορβηγών!

Μία κωπηλατική μανία που εξαπλώνεται σε όλο τον κόσμο κατά την διάρκεια του Μουντιάλ!

Ναι, για ποδόσφαιρο μιλάμε, αλλά οι Νορβηγοί κάνουν παγκόσμια μόδα μέσα του Μουντιάλ την κωπηλασία.

Η εικονική κωπηλασία της Σκανδιναβικής εξέδρας στα πρότυπα των αρχαίων Βίκινγκ έχει γίνει μία μόδα που έχει εξαπλωθεί ταχύτατα σε όλο τον κόσμο και κλέβει πλέον την παράσταση…

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