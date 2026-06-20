ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Viral η απόλυτη τρέλα των Νορβηγών!
ΓΗΠΕΔΟ
Δημοσιευτηκε:
Μία κωπηλατική μανία που εξαπλώνεται σε όλο τον κόσμο κατά την διάρκεια του Μουντιάλ!
Ναι, για ποδόσφαιρο μιλάμε, αλλά οι Νορβηγοί κάνουν παγκόσμια μόδα μέσα του Μουντιάλ την κωπηλασία.
Η εικονική κωπηλασία της Σκανδιναβικής εξέδρας στα πρότυπα των αρχαίων Βίκινγκ έχει γίνει μία μόδα που έχει εξαπλωθεί ταχύτατα σε όλο τον κόσμο και κλέβει πλέον την παράσταση…
Incredible view of Norwegian fans at Gillette Stadium doing the Viking row during their match their match pic.twitter.com/siUB3KSqHV— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) June 18, 2026
Norway Fans Perform Traditional Rowing Celebration in Times Square Ahead of World Cup Match pic.twitter.com/U3XaDjPaAO— L. Vural Elibol (@vuralelibol) June 20, 2026
You see an escalator at the Boston Garden, Norwegians see the opportunity to get in some rowing reps pic.twitter.com/LxusqEhQPv— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 16, 2026
Norway fans teaching Scotland fans how to row in the United States is what the World Cup is all about ❤️👏 pic.twitter.com/Q6G2455sff— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) June 19, 2026
El famoso remo de Noruega ya llegó a Nueva York 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/mAJqLORgUk— Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) June 20, 2026
sdna.gr