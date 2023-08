Γλυκόπικρη γεύση για Κοντίδη στη Χάγη - Πήρε Ολυμπιακή κάρτα αλλά έμεινε εκτός μεταλλίων

The Hague, The Netheerlands is hosting the 2023 Allianz Sailing World Championships from 11th to 20th August 2023. More than 1200 sailors from 84 nations are racing across ten Olympic sailing disciplines. 107 Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition places will be awarded as well as 10 World Championship medals Credit: Sailing Energy / World Sailing. 17 August 2023