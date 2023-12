ΒΙΝΤΕΟ: Η Άστον Βίλα χαστούκισε και την Άρσεναλ και έστειλε στην κορυφή τη Λίβερπουλ!

epa11020032 Kai Havertz (R) and Gabriel (L) of Arsenal talk to referee Jarred Gillett who is waiting for a VAR review on a handball by Havertz before an Arsenal goal during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, Britain, 09 December 2023. Gillett's onfield decision was confirmed by VAR and the goal was disallowed. EPA/TIM KEETON EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos, 'live' services or NFTs. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.