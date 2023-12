Η Μπέτις φρέναρε τη Ρεάλ και χάρηκαν οι... υπόλοιποι

epa11019537 Betis' midfielder Marc Roca (R) duels for the ball with Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde (2-R) and defender Antonio Ruediger (L) during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Real Betis and Real Madrid at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Andalusia, Spain, 09 December 2023. EPA/JULIO MUNOZ