Το VAR ακύρωσε τρία γκολ του Moράτα στο Γιουβέντους-Μπαρτσελόνα!

Morata thinks he’s equalised one minute after Dembele’s opener, but he’s offside ❌ #UCL #JuveBarca pic.twitter.com/ISlMfUmkec

Morata has the ball in the net again.

Morata is offside again.

🙃#UCL #JuveBarca pic.twitter.com/n0TbQLnVou

— Goal (@goal) October 28, 2020