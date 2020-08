«Τεράστια τιμή να φοράω τη φανέλα της μεγαλύτερης ομάδας της χώρας, μόνο ΑΠΟΕΛ»

View this post on Instagram

‎‏I would like to thank the APOEL president , the coach and the administration who chose me to be a part of this great football club. A big thanks also to my agents Ronen Katzav, Idan, Adam and Roei for making it happen. It’s a huge honor for me to wear the shirt of the biggest and most successful team in the country and to preserve its reputation. I came to Cyprus with great motivation to achieve titles and to improve with my new friends. I promise to do my best for the club. I know that APOEL, like every year, have their sights at winning the championship. I want to be a part of this journey and can’t wait to meet the APOEL fans. Thank you for your warm welcome, we will be seeing you at the stadium.mono apoel 💪🙌🏻