Τέλος ο Κόντης – ΦΩΤΟ

Ο Χρήστος Κόντης ανακοίνωσε το τέλος της συνεργασίας με τη Hatta FC και έτσι ψάχνει το νέο σταθμό στην προπονητική του καριέρα.

Τον τελευταίο καιρό, ο φιλόδοξος κόουτς βρίσκονταν στα ΗΑΕ παίρνοντας πολλές εμπειρίες για τη συνέχεια στο ταξίδι του.

Η ανακοίνωση του:

«Τoday, I announce my departure from Hatta Football Club. Accepting the Head Coach position at this great club was an incredibly proud moment for my team and I, and we would like to thank the management of Hatta FC for their belief in us. We have enjoyed an incredible season working with a great group of players and representing an ambitious club. The philosophy of football that we have been able to instil at Hatta FC is something that we are very proud of and hope to see the club build on.

I am incredibly grateful to the staff and fans for welcoming us into the club and a special thank you to the club for their dedication to this project. Furthermore I want to thank all the players for their commitment and hard work during a season full of challenges.While it is unfortunate that the project has to come to an end, I wish Hatta FC the best of luck with the remainder of the season and the future ahead. After discussions with the club management, I felt the time was right to explore new opportunities and look forward to new adventures ahead».

