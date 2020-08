«Περισσότερο από μια ομάδα για εμένα η Ομόνοια – Γεια σας για τώρα»

View this post on Instagram

Well where do I even begin. It has been a very emotional week for me. This is not just a club to me it is a family. I have had an unbelievable 4 years with you all. Memories that will stay with me a lifetime. Captaining this team to winning the league and getting our champions league spot is something I was never going to leave without doing. My goal was to help this club back to where it belongs. I wish great things for the future of Omonia and I will be watching from afar. Thank you and Goodbye for now ☘️💚