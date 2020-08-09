Παρελθόν από την Τσέλσι μετά από επτά χρόνια ο Γουίλιαν

Mετά από επτά χρόνια στο Λονδίνο, ο Γουίλιαν ανακοίνωσε το απόγευμα της Κυριακής (9/8) την απόφασή του να αποχωρήσει από την Τσέλσι στην οποία μετακόμισε το 2013 από την Ανζί Μαχατσκάλα. Ο 32χρονος πλέον Βραζιλιάνος (έχει σήμερα γενέθλια) βρίσκεται κοντά σε συμφωνία με την Άρσεναλ, για να αντιμετωπίσει νέες προκλήσεις μπαίνοντας προς το τέλος της καριέρας του.
“Ήταν επτά υπέροχα χρόνια. Τον Αύγουστο του 2013, όταν δέχθηκα την πρόταση της Τσέλσι, ήμουν σίγουρος ότι επρόκειτο για το μέρος στο οποίο έπρεπε να παίξω. Σήμερα είμαι σίγουρος ότι εκείνη ήταν η καλύτερη απόφαση” αναφέρει μεταξύ άλλων στη δημοσίευσή του στο Intagram ο Γουίλιαν, ο οποίος έχει παίξει στην Κορίνθιανς τη σεζόν 2006/07, στη Σαχτάρ από το 2007 έως το 2013, στην Ανζί Μαχατσκάλα στο φινάλε της περιόδου 2012/13 και στην Τσέλσι τα τελευταία επτά χρόνια.
AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva