Νέο… σόου και μόνος πρώτος στο UTS ο Τσιτσιπάς – ΒΙΝΤΕΟ

Tsitsipas: I’m gonna give you a Justin Timberlake rendition because remember, I’m his biggest fan.

That court coverage 💯@StefTsitsipas, you really do have superpowers 🤔

The Greek God is the first player to clinch 5 #UTShowdown wins. pic.twitter.com/OXR710X8J5

— UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) June 28, 2020