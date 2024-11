Moto GP Μαλαισίας: Ο Μαρτίν νικητής στο σπριντ, σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την κατάκτηση του τίτλου

epa11696871 Italian MotoGP rider Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo (C) celebrates getting pole position next to second position Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Martin (L) of Prima Pramac Racing Team and third position Spanish MotoGP rider Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing MotoGP (R) after the qualifying session of the Malaysia Motorcycling Grand Prix 2024 in Petronas Sepang International Circuit, in Sepang, Malaysia, 02 November 2024. EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL